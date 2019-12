MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog said on Friday it would lift temporary restrictions on poultry supplies to Russia from a plant in Brazil on Dec. 16.

The plant is operated by Brazil’s Lar Cooperativa Agroindustrial, the Russian regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)