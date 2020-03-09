Oil price fall to boost Brazil sugar production, says Raízen

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - The sharp fall in global oil prices should result in higher sugar production in Brazil in the new crop that starts in April, Ricardo Mussa, the incoming chief executive officer of the world’s largest sugar producing company Raízen, said on Monday.

"There was already the intention to raise sugar production this year, and oil's price fall boosts that plan," Mussa told reporters after a presentation to investors and analysts. Raízen is a 50-50 venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Cosan SA.