Brazil sugar company Raízen to idle mill in Sao Paulo state

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Raízen, Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producer, will temporarily close the Bom Retiro mill located in Sao Paulo, the country’s leading cane producing state, the company said on Thursday.

Raízen, a 50-50 joint venture between Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said the decision would allow the company to optimize production in the Piracicaba production cluster. It said the closure would not impact cane processing projections, since it would divert the cane to be crushed in nearby mills in the region. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Edmund Blair)