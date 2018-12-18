Noticias de Mercados
December 18, 2018 / 1:28 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's Taesa says it still eyes concessions after purchase of Ambar Energia

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A is still interested in new concessions after paying $242 million to buy transmission lines this week, the company’s Chief Executive Raul Lycurgo Leite said on Tuesday in an interview.

Taesa, as the company is known, bought transmission lines owned by Ambar Energia, a subsidiary of J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company controlled by the Batista family, which also owns meatpacker JBS SA.

Reporting by Luciano Costa

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.