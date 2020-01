BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s trade surplus will come under increasing pressure this year with rising domestic demand likely to boost imports more than exports, Lucas Ferraz, trade secretary at the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry will give its estimates for 2020 in April, Ferraz told reporters after official figures showed Brazil’s trade surplus shrank by 20% last year to its lowest since 2015. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)