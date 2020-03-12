Brazil Treasury, central bank to maintain close cooperation on markets

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury and central bank will maintain close cooperation to discuss financial market functioning and stability, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with central bank president Roberto Campos Neto on a slightly “dysfunctional” day on local markets, Almeida said the joint decision to offer bond auctions and buybacks in coming days reflects their determination to ensure markets operate smoothly. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)