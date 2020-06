BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Formal unemployment insurance claims in Brazil in May rose to 960,258, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, an increase of 53% from the same month last year and a clear sign of the hit to jobs from the coronavirus crisis.

The total number of claims registered in the first five months of the year rose 12.4% to 3.3 million. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)