Brazil's Vale says reversed order to shut Itabira issued by labor authorities

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said in a securities filing on Friday that its Itabira iron ore mining site was ordered shut under an order from the labor authorities, but that it was able to immediately reverse that order after obtaining a favorable court injunction.

Vale said the injunction determined maintenance of all activities on the site, adding since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, its priority is to guarantee the safety of its workers. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)