Brazil miner Vale elects new board members

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale S.A. , the world’s largest iron ore miner, has elected two new board members, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

They are Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, currently chairman at Tegma Gestão Logística SA and member of the boards at Odontoprev S.A., São Martinho S.A., Suzano Holding S.A. and IPLF Holding S.A.; and Roger Allan Downey, CEO of Fertimar S.A. (PrimaSea).

Downey worked previously at Vale as executive director of fertilizers, coal and strategy and as strategic marketing manager, while holding the position of president of Vale Fertilizantes S.A.

As alternate board member, Vale picked Ken Yasuhara, director and general manager for mineral and metal resources at Mitsui & Co (Brasil) Ltd.