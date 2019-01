BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian rescuers have found seven bodies of people swept away by a burst tailings dam and more are expected to be found, with about 200 people still missing, Brumadinho Mayor Avimar de Melo Barcelos told TV channel GloboNews on Friday.

The owner of the iron ore mine, Vale SA, said 300 workers were in the area at the time of the disaster, mostly having lunch, and 100 have been accounted for so far. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)