SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via Varejo’s in-house investigation into alleged accounting irregularities has not uncovered anything so far, Chief Financial Officer Orivaldo Padilha said on Thursday.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call a day after the company announced the probe as well as a third-quarter loss, Padilha said e-commerce rebounded strongly in October and November.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum