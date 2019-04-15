US wheat delegation in Brazil to gauge import demand under quota

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - A delegation representing the United States wheat industry is visiting Brazil this week to talk to millers and food industries to gauge the potential for higher import demand once a tariff-free quota is implemented, a local wheat group told Reuters on Monday.

Rubens Barbosa, president of Brazil’s wheat milling association Abitrigo, said he met the head of U.S. Wheat Associates, Vincent Peterson, and the chief executive of the Kansas Wheat Commission, Justin Gilpin, on Monday to discuss current U.S.-Brazil wheat trade and opportunities under the Brazilian import quota of 750,000 tonnes that has yet to be implemented. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)