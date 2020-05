RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat producer BRF SA has agreed to purchase the Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory from Hungry Bunny Ltd and other firms in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth roughly $8 million, it said in a Friday statement.

The plant has a current production capacity of 3,600 tonnes per year. BRF plans to expand it to 18,000 tonnes, the company said.

