October 1, 2019

Brazil meatpacker admits to bribing food inspectors -court document

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA has admitted to bribing food inspectors with bank deposits and health benefits and is cooperating with investigators in the latest phase of a corruption probe, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal police announced the fourth phase of the so-called Weak Flesh investigation, alleging evidence of 19 million reais ($4.56 million) in illegal bribes by an unnamed company cooperating with authorities.

No-one from the company was immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

$1 = 4.1695 reais Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes and David Evans

