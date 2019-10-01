Brazil's BRF says no offices targeted in the latest phase of a police food probe

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA said none of its offices or production sites were targeted in the latest phase of a corruption probe into bribery of food inspectors, adding it continues to cooperate with authorities, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Police said earlier around 280 police officers were serving 68 search and arrest warrants across nine states. According to documents pertaining to the case, BRF admitted to bribing food inspectors to advance its business interests. (Reporting by Ana Mano)