Brazil's BRF rolls over debt with Banco do Brasil -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Friday it has pre-paid a one billion real ($247 million) loan from state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA that was due in August 2021.

In a securities filing, the company added it has secured a revolving credit facility with the bank of up to 1.5 billion reais in a three-year term.

“Such a credit facility may be fully or partially disbursed at the company’s discretion, whenever necessary,” it said.

$1 = 4.0466 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely