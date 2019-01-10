Brazil's BRF sells Argentine subsidiary Campo Austral for $35.5 mln -filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA has concluded the sale of its last plant in Argentina for $35.5 million, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Campo Austral SA, which operates three plants in Argentina, was sold to local rivals Bogs and La Piamontesa de Averaldo Giacosa y Compañia SA for $35.5 million, the company said. BRF has concluded the sale of its three companies in Argentina, including Avex and Quickfood, and said the total amount raised was $145.5 million. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)