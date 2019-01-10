Noticias de Mercados
January 10, 2019 / 8:56 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's BRF sells Argentine subsidiary Campo Austral for $35.5 mln -filing

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA has concluded the sale of its last plant in Argentina for $35.5 million, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Campo Austral SA, which operates three plants in Argentina, was sold to local rivals Bogs and La Piamontesa de Averaldo Giacosa y Compañia SA for $35.5 million, the company said. BRF has concluded the sale of its three companies in Argentina, including Avex and Quickfood, and said the total amount raised was $145.5 million. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below