BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, said it would consider acquisitions in Turkey as part of a strategy to grow production in the country and remain a leading food company in the halal world.

Patricio Rohner, vice-president of international operations, told a press conference on Tuesday the company accounts for about 12% of production in Turkey, adding BRF aims to grow that to 20%. He did not provide a timeline for the plans. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)