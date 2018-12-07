Noticias de Mercados
December 7, 2018 / 12:17 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's BRF sells Argentine Quickfood to Marfrig for $60 mln

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Friday it had sold Quickfood SA, an Argentine unit, to Marfrig Global Foods SA for $60 million.

BRF also said in a securities filing it agreed to sell its plant and equipment in Varzea Grande, in Brazil’s central region, to Marfrig for 100 million reais ($25.50 million).

Under the terms of the deal, Marfrig will supply BRF with hamburgers and other products for 60 months. ($1 = 3.9221 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.