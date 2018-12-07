Brazil's BRF sells Argentine Quickfood to Marfrig for $60 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Friday it had sold Quickfood SA, an Argentine unit, to Marfrig Global Foods SA for $60 million.

BRF also said in a securities filing it agreed to sell its plant and equipment in Varzea Grande, in Brazil’s central region, to Marfrig for 100 million reais ($25.50 million).

Under the terms of the deal, Marfrig will supply BRF with hamburgers and other products for 60 months. ($1 = 3.9221 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)