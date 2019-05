BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - The boards of Brazilian food processors BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA have agreed to open discussion on a potential merger of the two companies that would create one of the world’s largest meat producers, they said on Thursday in a securities filing.

The potential merger could include the consolidation of assets and shares in a new company, though no structure has yet been defined, the filing said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by James Dalgleish)