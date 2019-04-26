Brazil’s BRF expects govt to be ‘pragmatic’ on Jerusalem embassy, anti-China rhetoric

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA said on Friday he expects the Brazilian government to be “pragmatic” in relation to moving the country’s embassy to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv.

Speaking during a panel on Brazil-China relations in São Paulo, Pedro Parente also said the government is unlikely to step up its anti-China rhetoric. “There have been some ideological positions related to countries and groups of countries. I don’t think at the end of the day it will affect trade between Brazil and China. Pragmatism will prevail.” (Reporting by Ana Mano)