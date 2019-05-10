BRF seeks China authorization for 4 meat plants to export

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it requested Chinese authorities certify an additional four plants to export meat products, as a deadly hog virus sweeping across the Asian country boosts potential demand for Brazilian meat.

Lorival Luz, BRF’s global chief operating officer, said during a call with analysts on Friday that currently six BRF plants are authorized to export to China. The executive said it may take up to three years for any company to increase output given the length of the hog production cycle. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)