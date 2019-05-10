Brazil's BRF still seeking partners in Saudi Arabia

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazilian food company BRF SA have recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways in which to expand its presence in that key market, according to management remarks to journalists on Friday.

In a call to discuss quarterly results, Chairman Pedro Parente said BRF executives have met with local authorities and potential partners to explore opportunities to expand local meat production in that country. Parente said no decision has been made yet on any potential deals. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Phil Berlowitz)