BRF sees 2020 'volatility' amid higher feed prices, coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF said 2020 will likely be “a volatile” year given uncertainty related to grain prices, forex variations and epidemics like the new coronavirus, which disrupted markets globally.

The company said while the it maintains a long-term goal of keeping net debt to EBITDA ratio below 2x, on Tuesday it revised guidance to between 2.35 times and 2.75 times to reflect the challenges facing Brazil’s largest chicken processor. (Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)