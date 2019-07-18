Noticias de Mercados
July 18, 2019

Brazil's BRF expects China soon to issue new meat export permits

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA expects China to issue new export permits to four of its plants soon, a move that would help the company boost pork and chicken sales to the Asian nation by 30%, Lorival Luz, chief executive officer, told Reuters in an interview Thursday.

A Chinese delegation is visiting several Brazilian meat plants this week and will continue inspecting plants next week, he said. Luz declined to speculate about the timing for a Chinese decision on issuing the new permits, which may also benefit certain of its chicken processing units. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Editing by Nick Zieminski)

