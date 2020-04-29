Brazil's BRF says plant ordered shut over water supply issue

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian agriculture ministry has closed a poultry and pork processing plant operated by BRF SA, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, citing problems with the plant’s water supply system.

The plant in Rio Verde, in the center-western state of Goiás, is one of the company’s largest.

BRF said it is taking all measures and carrying out revisions of its water supply protocols with the expectation of safely resuming activities at the plant “as soon as possible.”

The ministry of agriculture did not have an immediate comment on the order to temporary close the plant.

