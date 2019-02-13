Brazil's BRF recalls fresh chicken meat from Dourados unit - filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA recalled 164.7 tonnes of fresh chicken destined for sale in the domestic market due to the risk of salmonella contamination, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

BRF also said it removed another 299.6 tonnes of fresh chicken destined for the international market as a precautionary measure for the same reason. BRF said production at its Dourados unit, in the Brazilian State of Mato Grosso do Sul, had stopped due to an ongoing investigation into the matter. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)