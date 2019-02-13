Brazil BRF chicken recall affects nine export markets - spokeswoman

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Wednesday that a decision to recall fresh chicken products due to possible salmonella contamination affected nine export destinations.

A spokeswoman told Reuters that the recalled products were destined for markets including Japan, China, Kuwait, Ghana, Bahrain, Gambia, Oman, Angola and Cuba. BRF said earlier in the day that it had recalled 299.6 tonnes of chicken products destined for markets overseas and 164.7 tonnes of fresh chicken for sale in the domestic market. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)