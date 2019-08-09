UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF swings back to profit in Q2, gains $49 mln

(Adds details from earnings release)

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA , the world’s largest chicken exporter, swung back to profit after three quarterly losses on a combination of higher net revenue driven by an increase is sales volume and higher meat prices across geographies.

BRF reported a 191 million reais ($48.74 million) gain on Friday, according to a securities filing, while analysts had expected BRF to lose 50.2 million reais in the quarter.

BRF said net revenue rose by almost 18% to 8.33 billion reais in the second quarter.

Its better commercial and operating performance was related to African swine fever in China, a deadly pig disease that disrupted internal meat supplies, increased the need for imports and boosted the sales prices.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit known as EBITDA, was 1.547 billion reais in the period, nearly double the average analyst estimate of 825.20 million reais.

In Brazil, BRF said prices rose by an annualized 30% for chicken and 35% for pork. ($1 = 3.9190 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)