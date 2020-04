SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry exporter BRF SA said late on Thursday it has reached an agreement to end a class action lawsuit in New York.

BRF will pay $40 million to settle claims by investors who owned its American Depositary Receipts between April 2013 and March 2018, the company said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler