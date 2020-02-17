Brazil's BRF says 2 plants in Parana state suspended from exporting poultry to Saudi Arabia

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Monday that two of its plants in the southern state of Paraná have been temporarily suspended from exporting poultry to Saudi Arabia due to alleged irregularities in feed production.

In a securities filing, the company said that five of its other plants are still permitted to export poultry to Saudi Arabia and that it has started to redirect production until the probe is concluded. BRF also said one of the two plants under investigation was exporting around 6,000 tonnes per month to Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Andrea Ricci)