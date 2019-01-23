Brazilian poultry firm BRF aims to restore Saudi exports in three months

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry processor BRF said on Wednesday it expected to restore exports to Saudi Arabia to previous levels in three months after one of its plants lost its certification to export to the kingdom.

BRF said the suspended plant, known as Lajeado, had been exporting around 6,500 tonnes per month of chicken products to Saudi Arabia.

Brazil’s meat trade association said on Tuesday five Brazilian plants had lost their certification. Lajeado was among them.

