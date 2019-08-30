BRF may issue bonds, pension fund Previ reduces stake- filings

Noticias de Mercados
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Caixa de Previdencia, known as Previ, reduced its stake in food processor BRF SA to 9.98%, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The last information provided by BRF to the stock exchange had Previ with a 10.68% stake. Considering these numbers, the pension fund sold around 0.7% of BRF. Previ did not reply to a request for confirmation of the sale.

In a securities filing on Friday, BRF did not deny a media report by newspaper o Estado de S. Paulo that the company may issue $750 million in bonds. BRF said it is always considering measures to improve its capital structure, including the issuance of bonds. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

