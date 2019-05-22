Brexit-sensitive stocks rocked as political turmoil deepens

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s housebuilders, retailers, and airlines tumbled on Wednesday after multiple media reported rumours that Prime Minister Theresa May’s ministers could oust her in a row over her latest deal to exit the European Union.

Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group, Barratt Development, and Persimmon fell sharply, down 3.7 to 5.4% by 1406 GMT.

Housebuilders have been particularly sensitive to any signs of rising likelihood of a hard Brexit, which many investors fear would damage the world’s No. 5 economy.

Retailers, which are also highly exposed to the British economy, fell too. Sainsbury’s lost 3.7% while Marks & Spencer dropped 8%.

Brexit-sensitive airlines easyJet and British Airways owner IAG were down 5.8% and 4% respectively, while state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 3.6%. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Josephine Mason)