UPDATE 2-Sterling, British stocks ride rollercoaster of Brexit deal hopes

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Josephine Mason

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sterling swung around five-month highs and stocks in London fell on Wednesday amid a blizzard of contradictory headlines about whether Britain and the European Union were on the verge of agreeing a Brexit deal.

In another volatile day of trading for UK assets, financial markets remained hostage to news as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU negotiators raced against the clock to forge a withdrawal agreement before an EU summit on Thursday.

Sterling has surged some 5% since late last week when London and Brussels restarted intense Brexit negotiations.

But on Wednesday, sources in the bloc said the talks had hit a “standstill”.

That encouraged selling before an RTE reporter, citing EU sources, said the main stumbling block to a deal had been removed, sparking a brief recovery in the currency and British shares.

Disagreements centre on a future trade deal and the rejection by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which supports the ruling Conservative Party in the British parliament, of customs solutions tentatively agreed by negotiators for the Irish border.

The DUP’s leader Arlene Foster said the EU sources cited by RTE were talking “nonsense” and discussions continued.

“It looks like a deal is being worked on but everyone who works with the EU knows that these deals happen at the last minute,” said Kit Juckes, head of currency strategy at Societe Generale in London. “It seems more likely than not that we will need an extension.”

At 1250 GMT, sterling was up marginally at $1.2790, having earlier rallied to $1.2840, a new 5-month high, on optimism that the DUP was coming round to a deal.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.1% weaker on the day at 85.985 pence — also off five-month highs hit earlier.

Sterling trading volumes have surged in recent days. On Tuesday investors bought and sold more pounds than on any single day since November 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

London-listed companies that make their cash at home, from housebuilders to banks, on Wednesday reversed some of the ground gained since last week.

These domestically focused stocks, some of the world’s most unloved shares in recent years, have seen their fortunes transform since Friday - JPMorgan’s domestic basket has outperformed London-listed exporter peers and the blue-chip FTSE 100.

Britain’s mid-cap stocks index FTSE 250 cut its losses from the morning and was last down 0.2%. Ireland’s main stocks index was nearly flat.

“UK equities have started to look more interesting. We’ve been on the negative side for some time, (but) I wouldn’t be so pessimistic there any more because valuations have started to look more attractive. A lot of bad stuff is priced in,” said Legal & General Investment Management strategist Lars Kreckel.

“If the Brexit issue were to disappear or become less prominent, you could have some flows returning to UK equities.”

Trading in sterling options suggested high volatility in the currency was likely one way or another.

British government bonds benefited from the renewed uncertainty, with 10-year yields broadly flat on the day at 0.69%.

With the spotlight on Brexit, September inflation data had little market impact. Britain’s inflation rate failed to rise as expected last month as petrol prices fell at the fastest rate in more than three years, a boost to consumers ahead of Brexit.

