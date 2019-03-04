PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Daily Mail and General Trust is offloading its 49 per cent stake in the financial publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor via a shareholder distribution that will leave the controlling Rothermere family with an even greater economic interest in the media group.

Berenberg boss Hendrik Riehmer has been accused of involvement in a suspected multimillion-euro insider trading scandal. bit.ly/2SHkg8S

The Guardian

An investment firm, Ingenious, that persuaded celebrities, sports stars and business leaders to invest in controversial film partnership schemes will launch an appeal against HM Revenue and Customs that could cost the taxman up to 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion). bit.ly/2T9Cll4

The boss of the Brazilian iron ore mining firm Vale, , Fabio Schvartsman, has resigned, following growing public and political anger over the collapse of a dam in which at least 186 people died. bit.ly/2C3JWaf

The Telegraph

Germany's automotive industry is gearing up for the future of mobility as it plans to invest close to 60 billion euros ($68.22 billion) on electric vehicles and driverless technologies over the next three years. bit.ly/2Ter5nL

British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has abandoned attempts to secure a hard time-limit or unilateral exit mechanism from the Irish backstop. bit.ly/2NFVsNN

Sky News

Former Royal Bank of Scotland executive John Hourica is close to being named chief executive of consumer finance provider NewDay. bit.ly/2C4tIOf

The Independent

UK PM Theresa May has been accused of offering "meaningless empty rhetoric" on workers' rights to win support for her Brexit deal, while quietly eroding vital protections in a no-deal scenario. ind.pn/2VBzjDc

Tobacco giants say changes to packaging in a no-deal Brexit will cost the industry millions and boost black market sales. ind.pn/2SGWdXz

$1 = 0.7556 pounds $1 = 0.8795 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom