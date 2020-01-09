PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mining group Anglo American Plc is in advanced discussions to buy fertiliser company Sirius Minerals Plc for 386 million pounds ($505.89 million). bit.ly/39Ud1nO

UK telecoms regulator Ofcom on Wednesday called on BT Group Plc to commit to speeding the introduction of faster broadband networks after it issued long-awaited proposals to increase competition in the industry. bit.ly/37RLlhR

The Guardian

Washing machine maker Whirlpool Corp should offer the owners of more than half a million recalled washing machines in UK the option of a refund alongside a repair or replacement, according to the Which? consumer group. bit.ly/35xgHbP

Staff at Travelex had to write out paper invoices for customers as the foreign currency firm continues to be without computer systems after hackers took control, demanding a $3 million ransom. bit.ly/2FDbjJz

The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that he is ready to negotiate a Canada-style Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. bit.ly/2uu8w3b

Any hope of global growth increasing in 2020 depends on countries such as Argentina, Iran and Turkey, the World Bank has warned after it predicted a deepening slowdown in the West. bit.ly/2tGEvgl

Sky News

Ted Baker Plc's banking syndicate has appointed restructuring experts from FTI Consulting to undertake an independent business review (IBR). bit.ly/35Cy4YW

Humphrey Singer, former finance chief of Marks and Spencer Group Plc, is to become the new chief financial officer at Belron Group, parent company of Autoglass. bit.ly/35H0XDq

The Independent

British bakery operator Greggs Plc will pay out a 7 million pounds ($9.17 million) windfall to 25,000 staff at the end of January after a "phenomenal year" that included the highly publicised launch of the new vegan sausage rolls. bit.ly/35w6WL2 ($1 = 0.7630 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)