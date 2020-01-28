PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The retirement scheme of the Financial Conduct Authority has been fined by the Pensions Regulator in a rare instance of one watchdog training its fire on another. bit.ly/2GuqRzS

- Boris Johnson will defy the United States today over Huawei but pledge to work with Washington to reduce western dependence on the Chinese company. bit.ly/37zk2ZE

The Guardian

- The EU has rejected Boris Johnson's claims that there will be no checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit, with Michel Barnier warning such checks are not dispensable. bit.ly/310DfBd

- Up to 200 British citizens trapped in Wuhan will be offered repatriation to the UK, Matt Hancock has said, as cases of coronavirus continued to mount in the Chinese city. bit.ly/37xrIeV

The Telegraph

- Businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to become the chairman of Newcastle United if the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium takes control of the Premier League club. bit.ly/2RxYBTa

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that Deliveroo has informed its major investors that a joint submission to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) included a robust dismissal of watchdogs' reasons for launching an in-depth investigation. bit.ly/313Mu3I

