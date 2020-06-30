PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority lifted restrictions on the UK arm of Wirecard late last night, releasing hundreds of millions of pounds of people's money. bit.ly/2NSIFsp

- BP has bolstered its balance sheet through a surprise $5 billion deal to offload its petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos. bit.ly/3dLNYnE

The Guardian

- The private equity owners of the burger chain Byron are preparing to place the company into administration in the hope of attracting a bidder to buy parts of the business in a so-called pre-pack administration. bit.ly/2YGZo8a

- Two UK watchdogs have warned pharmacies they should not be overcharging customers for in-demand items including face masks, hand sanitiser and paracetamol. bit.ly/3eKZ4dT

The Telegraph

- UK Treasury is set to borrow another 50 billion pounds in August as it races ahead with a record debt spree to fight the coronavirus crisis and plug a collapse in tax revenues. bit.ly/2BV3qk7

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is to lead the newly-formed National Space Council as the UK attempts to position itself at the forefront of space technology, The Telegraph can reveal. bit.ly/3eL7YZ6

Sky News

- UK government will become the top-ranking creditor to the country's operations of a Cardiff-based steel producer Celsa under a 30 million pounds loan deal to be announced this week. bit.ly/2BN6qiL

- Waitrose says it is to open a third warehouse in London to cope with surging demand for grocery deliveries in the capital amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/38boz5T

The Independent

- The NHS faces a possible exodus of doctors before the second wave of coronavirus arrives, a leader of the British Medical Association has warned – with Brexit making it harder to replace them. bit.ly/2NFGzfd

