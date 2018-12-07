PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Motability chief to step down over 'generous' bonuses on.ft.com/2QhlUSn

Brazilian judge freezes tie-up between Boeing and Embraer on.ft.com/2B2A9jo

AJ Bell (IPO-AJH.L) valued at 651 million pounds after unveiling final IPO price on.ft.com/2BUJ08t

Overview

The head of Motability Operations Mike Betts is to resign after the UK’s public spending watchdog issued a scathing report about its executives’ bonuses and an “unplanned” 1 billion pound ($1.28 billion) profit.

A Brazilian federal judge issued an injunction freezing a tie-up between aircraft makers Boeing and Embraer until the incoming government of Jair Bolsonaro takes office next month, in a blow to the companies’ hopes to close the deal this year.

Investment platform AJ Bell is set to float on the stock exchange with a value of 651 mln pounds, having priced ordinary shares at 1.60 pound per share in a “heavily oversubscribed” initial public offering.

$1 = 0.7828 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom