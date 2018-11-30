PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Theresa May enlists Eurosceptic ministers to sell Brexit deal on.ft.com/2BGyYIc

- May to sell her Brexit deal to world leaders at G20 on.ft.com/2BGSNyN

- BoE sounds alarm over no-deal Brexit planning on.ft.com/2BHHWoF

- Unilever chief Paul Polman to step down on.ft.com/2BHIxXr

Overview

- British PM Theresa May is putting her faith in Brexiter ministers Michael Gove and Geoffrey Cox to sell her compromise Brexit deal to Eurosceptic Conservative MP’s, as her plan heads for vote in the House of Commons next month.

- Theresa May will strive to sell her Brexit deal to world leaders in the G20 summit on Friday, saying that it will allow Britain to play “a full and active role” to promote global trade.

- The Bank of England governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that less than half of the companies in Britain have initiated contingency plans if the UK left the EU with no exit agreement.

- Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever said on Thursday that Chief Executive Paul Polman will step down in January, after he lost a fight with shareholders to move the company headquarters out of London. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)