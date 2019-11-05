PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lindsay Hoyle elected as House of Commons speaker

on.ft.com/2pwxA7N

British Airways group to buy Air Europa for 1 bln euros

on.ft.com/36C4wfQ

UK terror threat at 5-year low, says Priti Patel

on.ft.com/2JLVKlh

Overview

Opposition Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britain’s House of Commons on Monday.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways, announced a 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) takeover of Spain’s Air Europa to boost its presence on routes to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe” on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, interior minister Priti Patel said. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)