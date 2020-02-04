PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Mike Ashley snaps up stake in Mulberry on.ft.com/36TEIKZ

- AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus probe on.ft.com/2uWMUNb

- U.S. regulators look to block Edgewell's $1.4bn deal for Harry's on.ft.com/31oo7xI

- Imperial Brands names new chief executive on.ft.com/31uDrZO

Overview

- Frasers, the retail conglomerate until recently known as Sports Direct, owned by billionaire Mike Ashley has acquired 12.5% stake in upmarket handbag maker Mulberry, marking a possible return to his policy of buying small “strategic” interests in suppliers.

- AirAsia owner Tony Fernandes has stepped aside as chief executive after UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) published details of its probe in which individuals associated with Airbus SE were found to have paid bribes to secure deals with AirAsia and its long-haul arm AirAsia X.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is filing a lawsuit to block the $1.37 billion takeover of shaving pioneer Harry’s by Edgewell Personal Care on competition grounds, arguing the combination would “eliminate one of the most important competitive forces” in the industry.

- Tobacco group Imperial Brands has appointed Stefan Bomhard as new chief executive, who will step down from British car dealership Inchcape, as it seeks to improve its efforts to keep up with rivals in the growing market for e-cigarettes.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom