April 23, 2019 / 7:58 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 7.66 points off FTSE 100 on April 25

    LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.66 points off
the index.    
 RIC        Name                Dividend    Stock             Impact
                                (Pence)     Alternative       
            ANTOFAGASTA         37 (USc)                      0.39
            FRESNILLO           16.7 (USc)                    0.09
            GLENCORE            0.1 (USD)                     3.45
            INFORMA             14.85                         0.73
            LEGAL & GENERAL     11.82                         2.78
            SPIRAX-SARCO        71                            0.21
 
    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
 RIC       Name                Dividend
                               (Pence)
           BANKERS INVESTMENT  5.1
           TRUST               
           CITY OF LONDON      4.75
           INVESTMENT TRUST    
           ESSENTRA            14.4
           GAMES WORKSHOP      35
           GREGGS PLC          25
           IWG                 4.35
           PETROFAC            25.3 (USc)
           QUILTER PLC         3.3
           SABRE INSURANCE     12.8
           GROUP               
           SANNE GROUP         9.2
           TI FLUID            5.94 (euro
                               cents)
           WEIR GROUP          30.45
           WOOD GROUP (JOHN)   23.7 (USc)
           WILLIAM HILL        7.74
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
