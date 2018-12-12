Noticias de Mercados
December 12, 2018 / 5:33 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 12

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 56 points higher at 6,863 on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTERSERVE: Britain's government will continue granting contracts to
Interserve Plc as the debt-laden outsourcing company battles to avoid a
Carillion-style collapse, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
    * WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS: WM Morrisons shares jumped on Tuesday as
traders cited market rumours that the UK supermarket chain could be subject to a
takeover approach by U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc.

    * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group said on Tuesday that it continues to
expect EU antitrust regulators to approve its plan to buy of some Liberty Global
 assets by mid-2019.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Wednesday, supported by
expectations of fewer rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year, while
palladium traded at a premium to gold.
    * OIL:  Oil prices climbed by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, lifted by
expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would
stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade
tensions could ease.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.3 percent higher at 6806.94 on Tuesday,
as UK shares joined a global equity bounce, although banks and other
domestically exposed stocks were left behind as uncertainty grew over Britain's
exit from the EU.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
        * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Dixons Carphone Plc             DC.L      Half-Year results
 Evgen Pharma Plc                EVG.L     Half-Year results
 Superdry Plc                    SDRY.L    Half-Year results
 British American Tobacco Plc    BATS.L    Trading statement
 John Wood Group Plc             WG.L      Trading statement
 Blancco Technology Group Plc    BLTG.L    Trading statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.