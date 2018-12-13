UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

(Adds company news items and futures)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 6,881 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the British sportswear retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, reported a 15.5 percent rise in first-half core earnings, excluding acquisitions, helped by its strategy to move its brand upmarket.

* G4S: G4S Plc is reviewing options to separate its cash solutions business that is responsible for transporting, storing and managing cash, the world’s top security firm said on Thursday.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado said on Thursday retail revenue grew 12 percent in its latest quarter, in line with its guidance for the year, as it continued to win new customers.

* SERCO: British outsourcer Serco said on Thursday that its profit and revenue this year and next would meet recently enhanced growth expectations as an overhaul that began in 2015 bore fruit.

* TUI GROUP: European travel and tourism group TUI Group posted a 10.9 percent rise in annual earnings, just ahead of forecasts, and said next year would generate similar growth, after strong demand for its higher-margin hotel and cruise offerings.

* BUNZL: Business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc predicted an 8 to 9 percent rise in full-year revenue at constant currency rates, led by gains from small acquisitions and as it wins more clients in North America.

* PURPLEBRICKS: British online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast for the year on Thursday, citing a challenging UK property market on the run in to the country’s planned departure from the European Union.

* SAINSBURY: Sainsbury’s and Asda, the British supermarket groups that want to combine their businesses, will challenge a refusal by the regulator probing their 7.3 billion pound deal to give them longer to respond to the latest evidence.

* VODAFONE: Australia’s competition regulator on Thursday expressed preliminary competition concerns about the proposed merger between TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group’s Australian business.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar steadied and equities climbed on signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China, while palladium rose to a record high, trading at a premium to the bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and signs that China is taking more concrete steps to put a trade war truce with Washington into action.

* EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods Plc and 3I Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1 point off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 6,880.19 on Wednesday, as investors welcomed conciliatory talk from U.S. President Trump on trade and became more convinced Prime Minister Theresa May would see off a leadership challenge and win a no-confidence vote.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru)