UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

(Adds company news items and futures)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 54 points lower at 6,877.5 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.82 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* REACH: Reach Plc, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, on Friday forecast full-year results marginally ahead of market expectations, helped by its acquisition of Daily Express and the Star in February and higher publishing digital revenue.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree Plc expects annual pretax profit above analysts’ expectations, it said on Friday, while also announcing the departure of its Chief Executive Gary Elden.

* TP ICAP: Interdealer broker TP ICAP Plc said on Friday that Richard Berliand would join as chairman designate and non-executive director early next year, taking over from Rupert Robson, who is set to retire after 12 years on the board.

* BALFOUR BEATTY: British construction group Balfour Beatty Plc expects to report full-year profits above its earlier expectations, it said on Friday, thanks to proceeds from the sale of an infrastructure investment this month.

* AGGREKO: Aggreko Plc has won a roughly $200 million contract to supply temporary electricity systems for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, the world’s largest temporary power provider said on Friday.

* BRITAIN BROADBAND: Broadband providers will have to tell customers about their best deals under planned new rules from British telecoms regulator Ofcom aimed to tackle a ‘loyalty penalty’ that makes it difficult for long-standing customers to get the best deals.

* GLENCORE: Chinese battery firm GEM has stopped buying cobalt from Glencore as the price of the battery material crashed below that agreed in a three-year deal between the two companies, sources close to the matter said.

* WPP: WPP Plc said it had hired Laurent Ezekiel from its French rival Publicis to be its chief marketing and growth officer, tasked with helping new boss Mark Read steer the world’s biggest advertising group back to growth.

* FASTJET: Troubled low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said on Thursday it had enough cash to operate for just over another week, after its open offer and equity refinancing conditions were satisfied.

* GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, after slipping to a week-low in the previous session, supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next year’s policy outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate hike next week.

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers.

* The UK blue chip index ended the day flat at 6877.50, as investors decided Prime Minister Theresa May’s victory in a leadership challenge clarified little in the country’s protracted divorce from the European Union.

