December 21, 2018 / 5:17 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

    Dec 21 - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 13 points lower at
6,699
Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * PATISSERIE HOLDINGS: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc
          said on Thursday it intends to appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as its new
auditor, replacing Grant Thornton, as the company tries to recover from an
accounting black hole it uncovered in October.             
    *HSBC: HSBC Holdings'          Asia Pacific insurance unit has received
regulatory approval to divest its 49 percent stake in the Malaysian life
insurance joint venture to Hong Kong-based FWD Group, owned by tycoon Richard
Li.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, holding firm near a six-month high
struck in the previous session, as the dollar remained under pressure due to a
subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, and investors
shunned risky assets.             
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last
session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then
previously expected.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve bank dampened hopes for a milder policy outlook and oil
resumed its slide.             
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
