UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

Dec 21 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 6,699 Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * PATISSERIE HOLDINGS: British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc said on Thursday it intends to appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as its new auditor, replacing Grant Thornton, as the company tries to recover from an accounting black hole it uncovered in October. *HSBC: HSBC Holdings' Asia Pacific insurance unit has received regulatory approval to divest its 49 percent stake in the Malaysian life insurance joint venture to Hong Kong-based FWD Group, owned by tycoon Richard Li. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, holding firm near a six-month high struck in the previous session, as the dollar remained under pressure due to a subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, and investors shunned risky assets. * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then previously expected. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve bank dampened hopes for a milder policy outlook and oil resumed its slide. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)