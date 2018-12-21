UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

(Adds company news items and futures) Dec 21 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 6,699, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday. * INTERSERVE: Interserve said on Friday it agreed to key terms for its rescue plans with its lenders and was deciding if it could place its RMD Kwikform unit in a separate holding company owned by the lenders. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Friday announced the resumption of operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil after months of closure. * RPC: RPC Group Plc on Friday yet again pushed the deadline by which Apollo Global Management must make a firm offer to buy the London-listed plastics packaging firm or walk away. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, holding firm near a six-month high struck in the previous session, as the dollar remained under pressure due to a subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, and investors shunned risky assets. * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then previously expected. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve bank dampened hopes for a milder policy outlook and oil resumed its slide. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)