Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures down 0.53 percent ahead of the cash market open on Monday.

* BAILLIE GIFFORD: With no public profit or budget goals and quietly run by its 44 owner-partners, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford has amassed 200 billion pounds ($253 billion) in funds under management.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Friday it was restarting operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil after months of closure, and had received regulatory to step up production and cut costs.

* WHITBREAD: British restaurant and hotel owner Whitbread Plc said on Friday it has received clearance from the European Union for sale of the Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola Co.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has applied for a German banking license to help maintain access to European markets after Britain’s exit from the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Monday, with investor appetite for risk curbed by worries over a partial U.S. government shutdown, Sino-U.S. trade tensions and faltering global economic growth.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Monday on signs that the recent price plunge may start crimping supply from the U.S., currently the world’s biggest oil producer, though concerns about global economy continues to weigh.

* The UK blue chip index gained 0.1 percent on Friday, recouping the session’s losses as mining stocks gave investors something to cheer about at the end of a largely dismal week that was underpinned by global economic growth concerns.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)